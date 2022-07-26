Simon Property (SPG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Simon Property (SPG) closed at $102.58, marking a -1.39% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the shopping mall real estate investment trust had gained 3.91% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 1.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.44% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Simon Property as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 1, 2022. On that day, Simon Property is projected to report earnings of $2.91 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 0.34%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.3 billion, up 3.42% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.72 per share and revenue of $5.26 billion, which would represent changes of -1.84% and +2.83%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Simon Property should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% lower. Simon Property is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Simon Property has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.88 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.45, which means Simon Property is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that SPG currently has a PEG ratio of 2.44. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.06 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SPG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Lead to Big Gains for Your Portfolio

The significance of semiconductors can't be overstated. Your smartphone couldn't function without it. Your personal computer would crash in minutes. Digital cameras, washing machines, refrigerators, ovens. You wouldn't be able to use any of them without semiconductors.

Disruptions in the supply chain have given semiconductors tremendous pricing power. That's why they present such a tremendous opportunity for investors.

And today, in a new free report, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most. It's yours free and with no obligation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.