Simon Property (SPG) Backs Out of Taubman's Buyout Deal

Simon Property Group, Inc. SPG called off its merger agreement with Taubman Centers, Inc. TCO by exercising its contractual rights to the termination.

Notably, in February, Simon Property agreed to acquire Taubman in a deal valued at $3.6 billion. Simon Property was to buy an 80% ownership stake in The Taubman Realty Group Limited Partnership ("TRG"). Further, it would have acquired all of Taubman’s common stock for $52.50 per share in cash.

However, with the termination of the deal, Simon also filed a lawsuit against Taubman, alleging that the latter has suffered a Material Adverse Event ("MAE") and has breached covenants of the merger agreement.

Specifically, the merger termination is based on two separate and independent grounds. First, the coronavirus pandemic has significantly impacted Taubman’s operations, relative to other retail real estate industry peers.

Notably, Taubman has been adversely impacted by the pandemic-induced dwindling footfall at its properties. In the current environment, the company’s notable exposure to enclosed retail properties situated in densely-populated major metropolitan areas, high dependence on domestic and international tourism at numerous properties, and focus on high-end shopping have exacerbated the impact.

Further, amid the pandemic-led mayhem, Taubman breached its obligations to operate its business in the ordinary course. Particularly, unlike others in the industry, the company was unable to take necessary steps to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic, including failing to make essential reductions in operating expenses and capital expenditure.

Simon believes that the merger agreement specifically gave the company the right to terminate the deal if a pandemic disproportionately impacted Taubman.

Nonetheless, Taubman is of the opinion that the acquirer’s merger termination is invalid and without merit, and that Simon is bound to the transaction in all respects. In fact, the company plans to hold Simon to its obligations as per the agreement and will pursue to challenge Simon’s termination and legal claims.

Taubman intends to resort to remedies to implement its contractual rights under the agreement, including the right to monetary damages and specific performance.

Shares of Simon Property have lost 49.8% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 16.5%.

