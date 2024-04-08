Simon Property (SPG) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Simon Property (SPG) closed at $150.36 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.14% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.03%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.03%.

Shares of the shopping mall real estate investment trust have depreciated by 0.54% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 2.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.57%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Simon Property in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.80, showcasing a 2.19% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.41 billion, reflecting a 4.22% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.06 per share and revenue of $5.79 billion. These totals would mark changes of -3.6% and +2.4%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Simon Property. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% higher within the past month. Simon Property is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Simon Property is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.45. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.09, which means Simon Property is trading at a discount to the group.

One should further note that SPG currently holds a PEG ratio of 7.88. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Retail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.26 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

