News & Insights

Markets
SPG

Simon Property Slashes FY24 Net Income Outlook; Q3 Net Income Declines; Boosts Q4 Dividend 10.5%

November 01, 2024 — 09:00 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Friday, real estate investment trust Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) slashed its net income guidance for the full-year 2024, while affirming funds from operations or FFO outlook.

For fiscal 2024, the company projects net income in a range of $7.18 to $7.28 per share and FFO in a range of $12.80 to $12.90 per share.

Previously, the company expected net income in the range of $7.37 to $7.47 per share and FFO in a range of $12.66 to $12.76 per share.

On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $7.12 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the third quarter, the company reported net income attributable to common stockholders of $475.16 million or $1.46 per share, down from $594.14 million or $1.82 per share in the prior-year quarter.

FFO for the quarter was $1.07 billion or $2.84 per share, compared to $1.20 billion or $3.20 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenue for the quarter grew to $1.48 billion from $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year.

The Street was looking for earnings of $1.57 per share on revenues of $1.33 billion for the year.

Further, Simon's Board of Directors declared a 10.5 percent higher quarterly common stock dividend of $2.10 for the fourth quarter of 2024, payable on December 30 to shareholders of record on December 9, 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.