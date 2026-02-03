Simon Property Q4 FFO Beats Estimates on Higher Revenues & Rent

Simon Property Group, Inc.’s SPG fourth-quarter 2025 real estate funds from operations (FFO) per share of $3.49 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.47. This compares favorably with the real estate FFO of $3.35 in the prior-year period.

Results reflect an increase in revenues, backed by a rise in the base minimum rent per square foot. SPG issued its guidance for 2026 real estate FFO per share.

Simon Property generated revenues of $1.79 billion in the quarter, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.63 billion. Moreover, the reported figure increased 13.2% year over year.

For 2025, Simon Property reported real estate FFO per share of $12.73, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.68. The reported figure improved 4% over the prior-year quarter. Total revenues of $6.36 billion surpassed the estimate of $6.14 billion. The figure increased 6.7% year over year.

SPG’s Fourth Quarter in Detail

SPG reported revenues from lease income of $1.64 billion, 14.5% higher than the prior-year period’s figure.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, the occupancy for the U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets portfolio came in at 96.4%, down 10 basis points from 96.5% as of Dec. 31, 2024.

The base minimum rent per square foot for the U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets portfolio was $60.97 as of Dec. 31, 2025, rising from $58.26 as of Dec. 31, 2024. This reflected an increase of 4.7%.

Domestic property net operating income (NOI) increased 4.8% year over year, and portfolio NOI rose 5.1%.

Balance Sheet Position of SPG

Simon Property exited the fourth quarter of 2025 with $9.1 billion of liquidity. This comprised $1.4 billion of cash on hand, including its share of joint venture cash and $7.7 billion of available capacity under the company’s revolving credit facilities.

SPG’s Outlook for 2026

Simon Property expects 2025 real estate FFO per share between $13.00 and $13.25. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.02 is within the guided range.

SPG’s Dividend Update

Concurrent with its fourth-quarter earnings release, Simon Property announced a quarterly common stock dividend of $2.20 for the first quarter of 2026. The dividend will be paid out on March 31 to shareholders of record as of March 10, 2026.

SPG’s Zacks Rank

Currently, SPG carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

