Simon Property price target raised to $182 from $158 at Mizuho

Mizuho analyst Haendel St. Juste raised the firm’s price target on Simon Property (SPG) to $182 from $158 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm sees a a “balanced” opportunity for the mall real estate investment trust sector in 2025. It believes multiples in the sector can expand further in 2025.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SPG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.