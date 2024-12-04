Simon Property price target raised to $182 from $158 at Mizuho

Mizuho analyst Haendel St. Juste raised the firm’s price target on Simon Property (SPG) to $182 from $158 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm sees a a “balanced” opportunity for the mall real estate investment trust sector in 2025. It believes multiples in the sector can expand further in 2025.
