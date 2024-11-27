Simon Property price target raised to $175.50 from $164.50 at Stifel

Stifel raised the firm’s price target on Simon Property (SPG) to $175.50 from $164.50 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares after adjusting the firm’s 2024 FFO estimate and maintaining its 2025 FFO estimate.

