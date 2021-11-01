Markets
SPG

Simon Property Lifts FY21 Profit Outlook, Shares Up Nearly 4%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) gained nearly 4% in extended trading hours on Monday after the company lifted its full year earnings outlook.

The company currently estimates earnings of $6.61 to $6.71 per share and FFO of $11.55 to $11.65 per share.

Previously, the company estimated earnings of $5.47 to $5.57 per share and funds from operations of $10.70 to $10.80 per share for the full year 2021.

Analysts currently expects earnings of $5.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

SPG closed Monday's trading at $149.36, down $2.78 or 1.90%, on the NYSE. The stock further gained $5.64 or 3.78% in the after-hours trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular