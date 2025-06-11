Simon Property To Hold National Outlet Shopping Day From June 12-15

(RTTNews) - Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG), Wednesday announced the expansion of National Outlet Shopping Day, a one-of-a-kind shopping event, from June 12 to June 15, offering more time to the customers to save money.

The annual event will feature around 6,200 offers from nearly 500 retailers at more than 90 Simon Premium Outlets and The Mills locations in the United States, Canada and abroad.

Additionally, the event will offer giveaways, such as free tote bags at select centers and unique experiences with purchase.

In the pre-market hours, SPG is trading at $160.30, down 0.37 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.