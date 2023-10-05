Simon Property Group's Series J Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 7.5%

In trading on Thursday, shares of Simon Property Group, Inc.'s 8 3/8% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: SPG.PRJ) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $4.1875), with shares changing hands as low as $55.46 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.47% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, SPG.PRJ was trading at a 14.06% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 21.12% in the "Real Estate" category.
The chart below shows the one year performance of SPG.PRJ shares, versus SPG:
Below is a dividend history chart for SPG.PRJ, showing historical dividend payments on Simon Property Group, Inc.'s 8 3/8% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Thursday trading, Simon Property Group, Inc.'s 8 3/8% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: SPG.PRJ) is currently up about 2.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SPG) are off about 0.1%.
