Simon Property Group's Series J Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Simon Property Group, Inc.'s 8 3/8% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: SPG.PRJ) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $4.1875), with shares changing hands as low as $59.13 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.00% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, SPG.PRJ was trading at a 19.86% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.57% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for SPG.PRJ, showing historical dividend payments on Simon Property Group, Inc.'s 8 3/8% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, Simon Property Group, Inc.'s 8 3/8% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: SPG.PRJ) is currently up about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SPG) are up about 0.1%.

