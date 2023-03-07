Markets
SPG.PRJ

Simon Property Group's Series J Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

March 07, 2023 — 02:13 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Simon Property Group, Inc.'s 8 3/8% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: SPG.PRJ) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $4.1875), with shares changing hands as low as $59.25 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.47% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, SPG.PRJ was trading at a 20.22% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 12.93% in the "Real Estate" category.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for SPG.PRJ, showing historical dividend payments on Simon Property Group, Inc.'s 8 3/8% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

SPG.PRJ+Dividend+History+Chart

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Tuesday trading, Simon Property Group, Inc.'s 8 3/8% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: SPG.PRJ) is currently down about 1.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SPG) are off about 2.9%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EFBI
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding UDNT
 QIPT YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPG.PRJ
SPG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.