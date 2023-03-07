Simon Property Group's Series J Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Simon Property Group, Inc.'s 8 3/8% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: SPG.PRJ) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $4.1875), with shares changing hands as low as $59.25 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.47% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, SPG.PRJ was trading at a 20.22% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 12.93% in the "Real Estate" category.
Below is a dividend history chart for SPG.PRJ, showing historical dividend payments on Simon Property Group, Inc.'s 8 3/8% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Tuesday trading, Simon Property Group, Inc.'s 8 3/8% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: SPG.PRJ) is currently down about 1.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SPG) are off about 2.9%.
