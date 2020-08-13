Markets
SPG.PRJ

Simon Property Group's Series J Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Thursday, shares of Simon Property Group, Inc.'s 8 3/8% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: SPG.PRJ) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $4.1875), with shares changing hands as low as $64.27 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.97% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, SPG.PRJ was trading at a 30.68% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 37.08% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of SPG.PRJ shares, versus SPG:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for SPG.PRJ, showing historical dividend payments on Simon Property Group, Inc.'s 8 3/8% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

SPG.PRJ+Dividend+History+Chart

In Thursday trading, Simon Property Group, Inc.'s 8 3/8% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: SPG.PRJ) is currently off about 1.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SPG) are off about 1.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPG.PRJ SPG

Other Topics

Stocks Fixed Income

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular