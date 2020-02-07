Markets
Simon Property Group's Series J Preferred Stock Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Simon Property Group, Inc.'s 8 3/8% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: SPG.PRJ) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $4.1875), with shares changing hands as low as $72.28 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.08% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, SPG.PRJ was trading at a 52.46% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 42.25% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of SPG.PRJ shares, versus SPG:

Below is a dividend history chart for SPG.PRJ, showing historical dividend payments on Simon Property Group, Inc.'s 8 3/8% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Friday trading, Simon Property Group, Inc.'s 8 3/8% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: SPG.PRJ) is currently down about 1.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SPG) are down about 0.2%.

