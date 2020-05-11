Simon Property Group Withdraws 2020 Financial Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Simon Property Group (SPG) said the company is withdrawing its previously issued full-year 2020 guidance for estimated net income attributable to common stockholders per share, estimated FFO per share and comparable property NOI growth.

Simon's Board will declare a common stock dividend for the second quarter before the end of June. The company intends to maintain a common stock dividend paid in cash and expects to distribute at least 100% of its REIT taxable income.

As of May 11, the company has reopened 77 of its U.S. retail properties in markets where local and state orders have been lifted and retail restrictions have been eased.

