Simon Property Group Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Simon Property Group.

Looking at options history for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) we detected 19 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 31% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $1,557,482 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $618,120.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $130.0 to $200.0 for Simon Property Group over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Simon Property Group's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Simon Property Group's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $130.0 to $200.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Simon Property Group Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $50.0 $48.6 $49.2 $130.00 $492.0K 70 0 SPG PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $18.9 $17.3 $18.9 $180.00 $472.5K 43 250 SPG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $16.2 $16.1 $16.1 $190.00 $220.5K 212 29 SPG PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $27.1 $24.6 $24.6 $200.00 $135.3K 219 55 SPG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $25.6 $24.9 $25.6 $200.00 $130.5K 219 106

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group is the second-largest real estate investment trust in the United States. Its portfolio includes an interest in 229 properties: 134 traditional malls, 70 premium outlets, 14 Mills centers (a combination of a traditional mall, outlet center, and big-box retailers), 6 lifestyle centers, and 5 other retail properties. Simon's portfolio averaged $739 in sales per square foot in 2024. The company also owns a 22% interest in Klépierre, a European retail company with investments in shopping centers in 14 countries, and joint-venture interests in 33 premium outlets across 11 countries.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Simon Property Group, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Simon Property Group With a trading volume of 984,420, the price of SPG is down by -4.14%, reaching $175.78. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 60 days from now. What The Experts Say On Simon Property Group

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $205.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * In a positive move, an analyst from Piper Sandler has upgraded their rating to Overweight and adjusted the price target to $205.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Simon Property Group with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.