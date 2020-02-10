US Markets

Simon Property Group to buy Taubman Centers in $3.6 bln deal

Publisher
Reuters
Published

U.S. shopping centers owner Taubman Centers Inc agreed to be bought by larger peer Simon Property Group Inc in a deal valued at $3.6 billion, the companies said on Monday.

Feb 10 (Reuters) - U.S. shopping centers owner Taubman Centers Inc agreed to be bought by larger peer Simon Property Group Inc in a deal valued at $3.6 billion, the companies said on Monday. [nPn9CnMBda] (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila) ((ankit.ajmera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2596;)) Keywords: TAUBMAN CENTERS M&A/SIMON PROP GRP (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular