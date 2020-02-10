Simon Property Group to buy Taubman Centers in $3.6 bln deal

Feb 10 (Reuters) - U.S. shopping centers owner Taubman Centers Inc agreed to be bought by larger peer Simon Property Group Inc in a deal valued at $3.6 billion, the companies said on Monday. [nPn9CnMBda] (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila) ((ankit.ajmera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2596;)) Keywords: TAUBMAN CENTERS M&A/SIMON PROP GRP (URGENT)

