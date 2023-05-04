Simon Property Group (SPG) Declares $1.85 Dividend

Simon Property Group said on May 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.85 per share ($7.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.80 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 8, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 9, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $107.59 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.88%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.94%, the lowest has been 3.88%, and the highest has been 16.75%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.31 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.41 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.12%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1879 funds or institutions reporting positions in Simon Property Group. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 3.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPG is 0.50%, an increase of 15.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.11% to 318,458K shares. The put/call ratio of SPG is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.58% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Simon Property Group is 135.12. The forecasts range from a low of 112.11 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 25.58% from its latest reported closing price of 107.59.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Simon Property Group is 4,983MM, a decrease of 7.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.51.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 21,454K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,415K shares, representing a decrease of 13.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPG by 13.47% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,199K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,501K shares, representing a decrease of 2.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPG by 5.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,940K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,747K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPG by 23.27% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,558K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,421K shares, representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPG by 22.82% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,379K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,927K shares, representing a decrease of 7.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPG by 12.67% over the last quarter.

Simon Property Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Simon Property Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company Its properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.