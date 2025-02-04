News & Insights

Simon Property Group Q4 Profit Down

February 04, 2025

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter net income of $667.2 million or $2.04 per share, compared to $747.5 million or $2.29 per share last year.

Funds from operations for the quarter were $1.389 billion or $3.68 per share as compared to $1.382 billion or $3.69 per share in the prior year.

Real Estate funds from operations were $1.261 billion or $3.35 per share as compared to $1.208 billion, or $3.23 per diluted share in the prior year.

Domestic property NOI increased by 4.4% and portfolio NOI increased by 4.5% compared to the prior year.

Total revenues for the quarter were $1.582 billion, compared to $1.527 billion last year.

Looking forward to the full year 2025, the company currently estimates net income to be within a range of $6.95 to $7.20 per share and Real Estate FFO and FFO to be within a range of $12.40 to $12.65 per share.

