Simon Property Group Q4 19 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on Feb. 4, 2020, to discuss Q4 19 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to investors.simon.com

To listen to the call, dial 1-888-528-4228 (US) or 704-935-3408 (International) with conference ID "9776639."

For a replay call, dial 1-855-859-2056 (US) or 404-537-3406 (International), Passcode "9776639."

