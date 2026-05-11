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Simon Property Group Q1 26 Earnings Conference Call At 5:00 PM ET

May 11, 2026 — 08:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - 13760027 Inc (SPG) will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET on May 11, 2026, to discuss Q1 26 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investors.simon.com/news-events/stockholder-events

To listen to the call, dial 1-877-423-9813 (US) or 1-201-689-8573 (International), Conference Id 13760027.

For a replay call, dial 1-844-512-2921 (US) or 1-412-317-6671 (International), Passcode 13760027.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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