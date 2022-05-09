Simon Property Group Q1 22 Earnings Conference Call At 5:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET on May 9, 2022, to discuss Q1 22 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://investors.simon.com

To listen to the call, dial 1-877-705-6003 (US) or 1-201-493-6725 (International) with conference ID "13727965."

For a replay call, dial 1-844-512-2921 (US) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) with passcode "13727965."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.