Simon Property Group Investor Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on February 10, 2020, to discuss the acquisition of Taubman Centers, Inc.

To access the live webcast log on to investors.simon.com

To listen to the call, dial 1-888-528-4228 (US) or 1-704-935-3408 (International) with conference ID "9456226."

For a replay call, dial 1-855-859-2056 (US) or 1-404-537-3406 (International) with passcode "9456226."

