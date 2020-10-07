Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 08, 2020

Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 08, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 23, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SPG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -38.1% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $69.98, the dividend yield is 7.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SPG was $69.98, representing a -55.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $158.40 and a 65.63% increase over the 52 week low of $42.25.

SPG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). SPG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.69. Zacks Investment Research reports SPG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -19.49%, compared to an industry average of -21.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SPG Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to SPG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SPG as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (ICF)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE)

SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR)

First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate Index Fund (FFR)

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (FRI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FRI with an increase of 20.28% over the last 100 days. ICF has the highest percent weighting of SPG at 3.85%.

