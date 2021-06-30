Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 01, 2021

Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SPG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.69% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $130.99, the dividend yield is 4.28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SPG was $130.99, representing a -4.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $136.70 and a 121.9% increase over the 52 week low of $59.03.

SPG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). SPG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.53. Zacks Investment Research reports SPG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8%, compared to an industry average of 3.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SPG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SPG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SPG as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (SPG)

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (SPG)

SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (SPG)

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (SPG)

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust (SPG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ICF with an increase of 19.29% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SPG at 5.14%.

