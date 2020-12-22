Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 23, 2020

Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SPG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SPG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $83.65, the dividend yield is 6.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SPG was $83.65, representing a -44.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $149.89 and a 97.99% increase over the 52 week low of $42.25.

SPG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). SPG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.4. Zacks Investment Research reports SPG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -23.45%, compared to an industry average of -21.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SPG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SPG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SPG as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (ICF)

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE)

SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR)

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (FRI)

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FRI with an increase of 5.59% over the last 100 days. ICF has the highest percent weighting of SPG at 4.72%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.