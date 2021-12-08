Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 09, 2021

Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.65 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SPG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $156.25, the dividend yield is 4.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SPG was $156.25, representing a -8.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $171.12 and a 90.5% increase over the 52 week low of $82.02.

SPG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). SPG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.17. Zacks Investment Research reports SPG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 28.63%, compared to an industry average of 11.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the spg Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SPG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SPG as a top-10 holding:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE)

SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR)

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (FRI)

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RWR with an increase of 7.64% over the last 100 days. ICF has the highest percent weighting of SPG at 5.26%.

