Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 08, 2021

Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SPG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SPG has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of SPG was $116.49, representing a -4.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $121.92 and a 146.54% increase over the 52 week low of $47.25.

SPG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). SPG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.6. Zacks Investment Research reports SPG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6%, compared to an industry average of -1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SPG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SPG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SPG as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (ICF)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV)

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE)

SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR)

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (FRI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DDIV with an increase of 34.67% over the last 100 days. ICF has the highest percent weighting of SPG at 5.25%.

