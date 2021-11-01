Simon Property Group Inc Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) announced a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.

The company's profit totaled $679.94 million, or $2.07 per share. This compares with $145.93 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Simon Property Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.03 billion or $3.13 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.6% to $1.30 billion from $1.06 billion last year.

Simon Property Group Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $1.03 Bln. vs. $0.63 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.13 vs. $2.05 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.09 -Revenue (Q3): $1.30 Bln vs. $1.06 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.55 to $11.65

