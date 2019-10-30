Simon Property Group Inc Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) reported earnings for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $544.25 million, or $1.77 per share. This compares with $556.27 million, or $1.80 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Simon Property Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $937.83 million or $3.05 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $1.42 billion from $1.40 billion last year.

Simon Property Group Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $937.83 Mln. vs. $943.58 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.05 vs. $3.05 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.69 -Revenue (Q3): $1.42 Bln vs. $1.40 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $12.00 to $12.0

