Simon Property Group Inc Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Simon Property Group Inc (SPG):

-Earnings: $445.86 million in Q1 vs. $437.61 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.36 in Q1 vs. $1.43 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Simon Property Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $933.95 million or $2.48 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.96 per share -Revenue: $1.24 billion in Q1 vs. $1.35 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.70 to $9.80

