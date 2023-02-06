Simon Property Group Inc Bottom Line Rises In Q4, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $673.79 million, or $2.06 per share. This compares with $503.24 million, or $1.53 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $1.40 billion from $1.33 billion last year.

Simon Property Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $673.79 Mln. vs. $503.24 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.06 vs. $1.53 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.70 -Revenue (Q4): $1.40 Bln vs. $1.33 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.