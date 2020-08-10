Simon Property Group Inc Announces Retreat In Q2 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) reported a profit for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $254.21 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $495.32 million, or $1.60 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 24.3% to $1.06 billion from $1.40 billion last year.

Simon Property Group Inc earnings at a glance:

