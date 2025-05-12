SIMON PROPERTY GROUP Earnings Results: $SPG Reports Quarterly Earnings

SIMON PROPERTY GROUP ($SPG) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported earnings of $2.95 per share, beating estimates of $1.41 by $1.54. The company also reported revenue of $1,473,010,000, beating estimates of $1,372,062,153 by $100,947,847.

SIMON PROPERTY GROUP Insider Trading Activity

SIMON PROPERTY GROUP insiders have traded $SPG stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 22 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

REUBEN S LEIBOWITZ has made 2 purchases buying 947 shares for an estimated $157,827 and 0 sales.

ALLAN B HUBBARD has made 2 purchases buying 776 shares for an estimated $129,328 and 0 sales.

LARRY C GLASSCOCK has made 2 purchases buying 710 shares for an estimated $118,330 and 0 sales.

DANIEL C. SMITH has made 2 purchases buying 680 shares for an estimated $113,329 and 0 sales.

GARY M RODKIN has made 2 purchases buying 433 shares for an estimated $72,165 and 0 sales.

GLYN AEPPEL has made 2 purchases buying 411 shares for an estimated $68,498 and 0 sales.

STEFAN M SELIG has made 2 purchases buying 381 shares for an estimated $63,497 and 0 sales.

MARTA R STEWART has made 2 purchases buying 361 shares for an estimated $60,163 and 0 sales.

PEGGY FANG ROE has made 2 purchases buying 132 shares for an estimated $21,999 and 0 sales.

RANDALL J LEWIS has made 2 purchases buying 82 shares for an estimated $13,665 and 0 sales.

NINA P JONES has made 2 purchases buying 43 shares for an estimated $7,165 and 0 sales.

SIMON PROPERTY GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 516 institutional investors add shares of SIMON PROPERTY GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 547 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SIMON PROPERTY GROUP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SPG stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE VICTORIA SPARTZ has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $65,000 on 04/03, 02/03 and 0 sales.

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $100,000 on 03/31.

REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $50,000 on 03/27.

SIMON PROPERTY GROUP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SPG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/01/2025

