Markets
SPG

Simon Property Group and Taubman Centers Agree on New Merger Deal

Contributor
Eric Volkman The Motley Fool
Published

On Monday, Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) and peer Taubman Centers (NYSE: TCO) announced in a joint press release that they've amended the terms of their merger agreement.

Under the new terms of the deal, Simon will essentially acquire Taubman, paying $43 per share for an 80% stake in its fellow retail real estate investment trust (REIT). That price is the most notable term of the modified deal, as it's down from the originally agreed $52.50.

Corridor of an empty shopping mall.

Image source: Getty Images.

Since it was originally announced in February, the merger has assumed the dimensions of a soap opera. With the coronavirus pandemic and its devastating effect on the retail sector, Simon tried to back out of the deal entirely. In return, Taubman sued its would-be acquirer to prevent this. That lawsuit has been settled, both companies said.

A rapid decline in fortunes could be a major reason why the two REITs again found common ground. In its most recently reported quarter, Taubman suffered a 16% year-over-year decline in its total revenue, while its adjusted funds from operations (FFO, considered the most important profitability line item for REITs) fell a steeper 29%.

Simon's recent declines are even sharper. In its latest published quarter, the company's top line eroded by 25%, and FFO decreased by 33%.

Investors in both companies breathed a collective sigh of relief that the merger saga appears to be heading to a conclusion. Taubman's stock rose by 8.4% on Monday, while Simon's added 5.7% on the day.

10 stocks we like better than Simon Property Group
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Simon Property Group wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPG TCO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular