Simon Property Group Aims to Save Forever 21

Forever 21, the fast fashion retailer that filed for bankruptcy in September, is dead -- but it may rise from the grave.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ: BPY) and Authentic Brands Group (ABG) are joining Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) to form a venture to save Forever 21 -- bringing the company out of bankruptcy and potentially turning the business around. "If we are successful at turning it around, we will make money at F21 and we will make our rent," Simon Property CEO David Simon said on a morning earnings call Tuesday.

Image source: Getty Images.

Forever 21 is the seventh biggest tenant in malls owned by Simon, which is leading the buyout venture. When Forever 21 filed for Chapter 11, Simon saw an opportunity to place an $81 million "stalking horse bid" to acquire the company's assets. (A stalking horse bid is when someone commits to acquire assets of a bankrupt company for a given, usually lowball price, and waits to see if anyone else makes a higher bid).

So far, no competing bids have emerged, and if none do, Simon and its partners will be able to acquire Forever 21 for a song (along with the retailer's operating liabilities, which won't be so sweet).

Why would Simon Property Group want to risk this? If Forever 21 can be revived quickly, its $2 billion-a-year annual revenue stream should remain mostly intact -- and Simon will own "just under" 50% of that, according to TheRealDeal. For its part, Simon insists Forever 21 is a good business that can "be turned around."

And Simon knows whereof it speaks.

Three years ago, Simon partnered with ABG to buy Aeropostale out of bankruptcy. At the time, Aero was losing $100 million a year in negative EBITDA. Today, it's profitable again with EBITDA of $80 million.

Simon Property Group stock is up 3.1% as of 12:30 p.m. EST in response to the news.

10 stocks we like better than Simon Property Group

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Simon Property Group wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.