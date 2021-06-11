Markets
Simon Property Chairman, President And CEO David Simon To Join Apollo Global Board - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Alternative asset manager Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) announced Friday that David Simon, chairman, president and CEO of Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG), will be added to its Board of Directors in June. It will also add four members of retirement services company Athene Holding Ltd.'s (ATH) Board of Directors to its Board of Directors of the combined company, upon consummation of the Athene-Apollo merger.

Athene Chairman and CEO Jim Belardi as well as directors Mitra Hormozi, Marc Beilinson and Lynn Swann will also join the board of the combined company upon closing of the merger, which is expected in January 2022.

Meanwhile, Physician and Scientist Siddhartha Mukherjee has informed Apollo that he will not stand for reelection after his term is complete.

Earlier this year, Apollo announced that the combined company will have a diverse, 18-member board, which will be two-thirds independent.

