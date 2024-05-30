News & Insights

Simon Property CEO Continues Leadership Amid Cancer Treatment

Simon Property (SPG) just unveiled an update.

David Simon, the Chairman of the Board, CEO, and President, has bravely disclosed to his company’s Board of Directors that he is currently receiving treatment for cancer. Despite this challenging time, he remains committed to fulfilling his leadership roles within the company.

