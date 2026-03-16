SIMO vs. SANM: Which Tech Hardware Stock is the Better Buy Now?

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation SIMO and Sanmina Corporation SANM are key players in the broader technology hardware ecosystem. Silicon Motion is a leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices. The semiconductor company also designs, develops and markets high-performance, low-power semiconductor solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.



Sanmina is a key player in the electronics manufacturing services (EMS) industry. It focuses on engineering and fabricating complex components and on providing complete end-to-end supply chain solutions to OEMs across various end markets.



Let us delve a little deeper into the companies’ competitive dynamics to understand which of the two is relatively better placed in the industry.

The Case for SIMO

Silicon Motion has established itself as the leading merchant supplier of client SSD (solid state drive) controllers to module makers, including most market leaders in the United States, Taiwan and China. The company believes that it is well-equipped to adapt to industry changes as it has collaborated with flash vendors for developing proprietary controller technology to overcome the existing weakness of 3D NAND and outshine peers. Silicon Motion has commenced initial sales of 3D SSD controllers to flash partners. It expects this controller to be a significant SSD controller growth driver for the next year, as NAND Flash partners’ 3D capacity expands.



Silicon Motion operates a fabless business model, focusing on chip design while outsourcing manufacturing to foundries like TSMC. Consequently, the company has a low capital investment requirement as it does not require expensive fabrication plants, enabling it to adopt advanced manufacturing nodes quickly, leading to higher margins compared to integrated manufacturers. This, in turn, enables the company to focus on innovation and product development rather than manufacturing complexity. The key growth drivers for SIMO include AI and high-performance computing, cloud data centers, automotive storage, smartphones and mobile devices. Each of these end markets is growing fast and offers lucrative growth potential. Over the last 10 years, the company has shipped more than 5 billion controllers cumulatively – more than any other company in the world. Silicon Motion ships more than 750 million NAND controllers on average every year.



However, sluggishness in the global economy is likely to weigh on the company’s wireless and broader semiconductor market. The demand for PCs and smartphones in the end market continues to be soft as numerous suppliers are focusing on reducing their inventory levels. The near-term price fluctuation in the PC market remains a concern. Silicon Motion continues to acquire a large number of companies. While this improves revenue opportunities, business mix and profitability, it also adds to integration risks. Moreover, the semiconductor industry is highly dynamic as it is prone to swift technological changes, stiff competition from evolving industry standards and declining average selling prices.

The Case for Sanmina

Sanmina is increasingly focusing on 42Q connected manufacturing that effectively integrates data from customers’ global factories and suppliers’ fleets and creates an up-to-date information base. It offers a unified data ecosystem with real-time data analytics capabilities that significantly improve visibility across the enterprise’s distributed manufacturing and accelerate the decision-making process. Sanmina has deployed the 42Q connected manufacturing in more than 70 factories across 15 countries, connecting more than 35,000 pieces of manufacturing equipment in the cloud. Such a technology-driven, customer-focused approach enables Sanmina to work closely with its customers to anticipate future manufacturing requirements and modify its R&D initiatives accordingly. Attracting and developing strong customer relationships by delivering high-level customer service is one of the key strategies to drive commercial expansion.



Sanmina offers end-to-end solutions that include product designing, manufacturing, assembling, testing and aftermarket support. Such an end-to-end approach allows clients to rely on a single partner throughout the product lifecycle management. Its vertically integrated manufacturing process brings several other advantages. This approach streamlines processes and lowers costs, enabling Sanmina to achieve greater economies of scale.



However, Sanmina has been heavily affected by supply-chain disruptions over the past few years. Owing to current geopolitical events, the company is currently experiencing delays and shortages of critical components, including capacitors, resistors and more. Management expects supply chain issues to persist in the short to medium term. Intensifying competition in the EMS industry has hurt Sanmina’s net sales. The company faces stiff competition from larger players like Jabil, Inc. JBL. It generates about 80% of its net sales from products manufactured outside the United States, which exposes it to political and economic disruptions in the operating countries. The company also has major production facilities in China. The recent imposition of tariffs on these countries by the U.S. government has increased the cost of sales and strained margins.

How Do Zacks Estimates Compare for SIMO & SANM?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Silicon Motion’s 2026 sales indicates a year-over-year rise of 43%, while that for EPS suggests growth of 63.4%. The EPS estimates have been trending northward (up 18.9%) over the past 60 days.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sanmina’s fiscal 2026 sales implies year-over-year growth of 67.9%, while that of EPS suggests an improvement of 66.6%. The EPS estimates have been trending northward (up 4.4%) over the past 60 days.



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Price Performance & Valuation of SIMO & SANM

Over the past year, Silicon Motion has gained 131.1% compared with the industry’s growth of 94.8%. Sanmina has surged 64.4% over the same period.



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Silicon Motion looks more expensive than Sanmina from a valuation standpoint. Going by the price/sales ratio, SIMO’s shares currently trade at 3.2 forward sales, higher than Sanmina’s 0.46.



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SIMO or SANM: Which is a Better Pick?

Silicon Motion sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Sanmina carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Both Silicon Motion and Sanmina expect sales and earnings to increase in the current fiscal year. In terms of price performance, SIMO has outperformed SANM. Silicon Motion has exhibited better estimate revisions than Sanmina, although it is trading relatively expensively in terms of valuation. With a superior Zacks Rank and favorable metrics, Silicon Motion seems to hold a slight competitive edge over Sanmina and is therefore a better investment option at the moment.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.