SIMO Stock Surges 132% in Past Year: Should You Join the Bandwagon?

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation SIMO has gained a stellar 132.1% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 94.1%. It has also outperformed peers like Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD and International Business Machines Corporation IBM. Advanced Micro has gained 104.4% and IBM is up 0.5% over this period.

One-Year SIMO Stock Price Performance



SIMO Rides on Portfolio Strength

Silicon Motion has established itself as the leading merchant supplier of client SSD (solid state drive) controllers to module makers, including most market leaders in the United States, Taiwan and China. The company believes that it is well-equipped to adapt to industry changes as it has collaborated with flash vendors for developing proprietary controller technology to overcome the existing weakness of 3D NAND and outshine peers. Silicon Motion has commenced initial sales of 3D SSD controllers to flash partners. It expects this controller to be a significant SSD controller growth driver for the next year, as NAND Flash partners’ 3D capacity expands.



The company commenced mass production of PCIe NVMe client SSD controllers for flash partners. We believe accelerated product sales – along with favorable industry trends – signal bright prospects for Silicon Motion. The company has rolled out the world's first PCIe Gen5 client SSD controller, SM2508, leveraging TSMC's 6nm EUV process. This cutting-edge controller is capable of achieving 50% lower power consumption compared to 12nm counterparts, offering up to 1.7x better power efficiency than PCIe Gen4 SSDs.



Silicon Motion has expanded its SSD controller program engagements with PC OEMs and eMMC/UFS controllers for smartphones, automotive applications and IoT/smart devices. The company is adding to this momentum with the upcoming launch of its next-generation enterprise-class SSD controllers. Silicon Motion’s eMMC is showing strong signals of rebound, thereby adding to the strength of its overall embedded storage market that comprises both SSD controllers and eMMC embedded memory. As market trends suggest the balance is tilting from transitioning of eMMC 4.5 toward that of eMMC 5.0, the company foresees lucrative prospects for eMMC 5.1 controller sales.

Fabless Business Model Lends Support

Silicon Motion operates a fabless business model, focusing on chip design while outsourcing manufacturing to foundries like TSMC. Consequently, the company has a low capital investment requirement as it does not require expensive fabrication plants, enabling it to adopt advanced manufacturing nodes quickly, leading to higher margins compared to integrated manufacturers. This, in turn, enables the company to focus on innovation and product development rather than manufacturing complexity.



The key growth drivers for SIMO include AI and high-performance computing, cloud data centers, automotive storage, smartphones and mobile devices. Each of these end markets is growing fast and offers lucrative growth potential. We believe an expanding customer base and innovative products will act as tailwinds for the company’s top-line growth, going forward. Over the last 10 years, Silicon Motion has shipped more than 5 billion controllers cumulatively – more than any other company in the world. Silicon Motion ships more than 750 million NAND controllers on average every year.



Estimate Revision Trend

Earnings estimates for Silicon Motion for 2026 have moved up 19.8% to $5.80 over the past year, while the same for 2027 has increased 51% to $7.88. The positive estimate revision depicts optimism about the stock’s growth potential.



End Note

With solid fundamentals and healthy revenue-generating potential, driven by robust demand trends, Silicon Motion appears to be a solid investment proposition. Further, a strong emphasis on quality, diligent execution of operational plans and continuous portfolio enhancements are driving more value for customers. An asset-light fabless semiconductor model, solid growth exposure to AI, cloud and automotive markets, with increasing market share in SSD and mobile controllers and continuous innovation in storage technologies are key growth drivers for the company.



The stock has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 28.1% and delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 23.3%. Silicon Motion sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Riding on a robust earnings surprise history and favorable Zacks Rank, Silicon Motion appears primed for further stock price appreciation. Consequently, investors are likely to profit if they bet on this high-flying stock now.

