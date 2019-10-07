SIMO Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp (Symbol: SIMO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.20, changing hands as high as $39.20 per share. Silicon Motion Technology Corp shares are currently trading up about 6.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SIMO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SIMO's low point in its 52 week range is $30.86 per share, with $51.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.60.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.