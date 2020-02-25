SIMO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp (Symbol: SIMO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.32, changing hands as low as $40.68 per share. Silicon Motion Technology Corp shares are currently trading down about 7.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SIMO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SIMO's low point in its 52 week range is $30.86 per share, with $53.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.83.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.