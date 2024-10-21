Simmons First Ntl Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Simmons First Ntl (NASDAQ:SFNC) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $23.25, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. This current average has increased by 18.2% from the previous average price target of $19.67.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Simmons First Ntl among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matt Olney Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $28.00 - Stephen Scouten Piper Sandler Raises Underweight $20.00 $18.00 Matt Olney Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $23.00 $21.00 Wood Lay Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $22.00 $20.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Simmons First Ntl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Simmons First Ntl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Simmons First Ntl's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Simmons First Ntl

Simmons First National Corp is a financial holding company. The company through its subsidiaries is engaged in providing banking services including consumer, real estate and commercial loans, checking, savings and time deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises construction, single-family residential and commercial loans; non-real estate loans, nonaccrual and past due loans; and credit card loans, student loans and other consumer loans. It also offers a range of products and services such as trust services, investments, agricultural finance lending, equipment lending, insurance, consumer finance and small business administration lending. All the business activity of the firm is functioned through the region of the United States.

Breaking Down Simmons First Ntl's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Simmons First Ntl's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.26% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Simmons First Ntl's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 21.01% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Simmons First Ntl's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.18%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.15%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Simmons First Ntl's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.5, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

