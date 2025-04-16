SIMMONS FIRST NATL CP Earnings Results: $SFNC Reports Quarterly Earnings

SIMMONS FIRST NATL CP ($SFNC) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported earnings of $0.26 per share, missing estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $209,580,000, missing estimates of $213,257,520 by $-3,677,520.

SIMMONS FIRST NATL CP Insider Trading Activity

SIMMONS FIRST NATL CP insiders have traded $SFNC stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SFNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE JR MAKRIS (Executive Chairman) sold 25,440 shares for an estimated $641,342

ROBERT A FEHLMAN (CEO) sold 15,270 shares for an estimated $366,785

DAVID W GARNER (EVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 5,090 shares for an estimated $128,522

EUGENE HUNT sold 2,232 shares for an estimated $54,862

SIMMONS FIRST NATL CP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of SIMMONS FIRST NATL CP stock to their portfolio, and 98 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SIMMONS FIRST NATL CP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SFNC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/21/2024

