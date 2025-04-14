SIMMONS FIRST NATL CP Earnings Preview: Recent $SFNC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

SIMMONS FIRST NATL CP ($SFNC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $213,257,520 and earnings of $0.36 per share.
SIMMONS FIRST NATL CP Insider Trading Activity
SIMMONS FIRST NATL CP insiders have traded $SFNC stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SFNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GEORGE JR MAKRIS (Executive Chairman) sold 25,440 shares for an estimated $641,342
- ROBERT A FEHLMAN (CEO) sold 15,270 shares for an estimated $366,785
- DAVID W GARNER (EVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 5,090 shares for an estimated $128,522
- EUGENE HUNT sold 2,232 shares for an estimated $54,862
SIMMONS FIRST NATL CP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of SIMMONS FIRST NATL CP stock to their portfolio, and 99 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT CO removed 1,284,858 shares (-99.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,498,150
- STATE STREET CORP added 940,262 shares (+15.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,855,011
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 915,996 shares (-71.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,316,791
- RHINO INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC added 880,582 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,531,308
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 630,376 shares (+4.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,981,739
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 616,508 shares (-45.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,674,147
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 371,616 shares (+44.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,242,442
SIMMONS FIRST NATL CP Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SFNC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/21/2024
