Simmons First National's (NASDAQ:SFNC) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The board of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 4th of April to US$0.19. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 2.5%.

Simmons First National's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Simmons First National's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 13.2%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 41% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

NasdaqGS:SFNC Historic Dividend February 2nd 2022

Simmons First National Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2012, the first annual payment was US$0.38, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.76. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.2% over that duration. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Although it's important to note that Simmons First National's earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time. The company has been growing at a pretty soft 1.7% per annum, and is paying out quite a lot of its earnings to shareholders. This isn't bad in itself, but unless earnings growth pick up we wouldn't expect dividends to grow either.

We Really Like Simmons First National's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Simmons First National that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

