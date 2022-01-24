Simmons First National's (NASDAQ:SFNC) three-year total shareholder returns outpace the underlying earnings growth

Investors can buy low cost index fund if they want to receive the average market return. But across the board there are plenty of stocks that underperform the market. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) share price is up 16% in the last three years, that falls short of the market return. In the last year the stock has gained 7.7%.

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 8.7%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Simmons First National was able to grow its EPS at 7.6% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is higher than the 5% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems investors have become more cautious about the company, over time. We'd venture the lowish P/E ratio of 11.87 also reflects the negative sentiment around the stock.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:SFNC Earnings Per Share Growth January 24th 2022

Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Simmons First National the TSR over the last 3 years was 27%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Simmons First National shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 10% over one year. Of course, that includes the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 1.7% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Simmons First National better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Simmons First National is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

We will like Simmons First National better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

