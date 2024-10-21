News & Insights

Stocks

Simmons First National upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Stephens

October 21, 2024 — 06:10 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Stephens analyst Matt Olney upgraded Simmons First National (SFNC) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $28, up from $27, after First National reported an EPS beat driven by stronger net interest income and margin trends as deposit pricing pressure continues to ease for the second straight quarter. Given Simmons First National’s interest rate positioning, along with ongoing cost controls efforts, the firm sees tailwinds to result in considerable positive operating leverage in 2025 and 2026, the analyst tells investors.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SFNC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SFNC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.