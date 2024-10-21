Simmons First National upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Stephens

Stephens analyst Matt Olney upgraded Simmons First National (SFNC) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $28, up from $27, after First National reported an EPS beat driven by stronger net interest income and margin trends as deposit pricing pressure continues to ease for the second straight quarter. Given Simmons First National’s interest rate positioning, along with ongoing cost controls efforts, the firm sees tailwinds to result in considerable positive operating leverage in 2025 and 2026, the analyst tells investors.

