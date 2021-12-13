Simmons First National (SFNC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Simmons First National Corp (Symbol: SFNC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $29.67, changing hands as low as $29.26 per share. Simmons First National Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SFNC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SFNC's low point in its 52 week range is $20.47 per share, with $33.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.35.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.