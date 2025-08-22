Simmons First National (SFNC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Simmons First National Corp (Symbol: SFNC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.89, changing hands as high as $20.98 per share. Simmons First National Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SFNC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SFNC's low point in its 52 week range is $17.20 per share, with $25.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.89.

